Social anxiety not only makes me lonely, it makes me a bad friend.

“Dude you suck.” Those three words sent me into a full body sob. I was standing by my bed in my underwear, new dress laid out before me. I’d blow-dried exactly one side of my hair.

I was attempting to force myself to get ready and go out. To see friends and colleagues I adore and who I hadn’t seen in some time. But as is often the case, I couldn’t do it. I had every intention of going. I believed I could, I really did. Yet somewhere between jovially purchasing a birthday gift, ordering a new dress and slapping my make up on, I had lost the nerve to got out in public.

This happens to me a lot. In fact, it happens most of the time. Enough to make me a perpetual disappointment to certain people in my life.

I texted a friend at the party and told them I wasn’t up to it. The friend texted back to tell me I sucked. It was a blow, but I already felt terrible. I already felt the crushing guilt of letting people I care about down for the hundredth time.

But I also felt something bigger and all encompassing – an impenetrable wall of anxiety that stopped me from moving, from leaving the house. I once described it best as: “Like trying to force myself to wade through wet cement into a fire.”

But it’s hard for many people who know me to reconcile that immense wall of “no” with who I am day to day. Some would go so far as to describe me as an extrovert. I can be pushy and loud and funny and aggressive. I can be a leader, I can be charismatic, I can be rude.