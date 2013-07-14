The train door slams. And she jumps.

“Well we have your phone number. If she wants to contact you, we can give it to her.”

I tell her to remind Sam I put my number in her phone.

I stand there, stunned. I didn’t get to say goodbye.

Then a police officer comes around the back of the van.

“She’s asking for you.”

And he slides the door open.

I dive in and wrap my arms around her.

“I can’t go any further with you. I’m sorry. I just wanted to help you. You’ll get better. And when you do, you’ll realise how wonderful it is to be here, I promise.” I kiss her on the forehead. “Now promise me you will get better.”

She looks at me and smiles. I hold her cheek in my hand.

“You’re very brave.”

The door between us slams shut and the police van takes her away. She’s alone again.

And I break down. Sharp wracking sobs rip through me until my chest hurts.

I wail about being 18. And her name being Sam. And Buffy. And losing her sister at 15. None of it makes sense, but I can’t stop crying all the same.

We can’t get back inside the hospital. Staff only entrance. So we walk down the hospital ramp.

Suddenly my phone rings. The nice police officer offers us a lift home.

I gladly accept.

At my door he shakes my hand. He promises to come into our pub soon. I hope he does. He tells me I did something very few other people would do. This breaks my heart.

It’s 2am. I collapse into bed, sobbing. I look down and realise I have Sam’s blood on my shirt.

A few minutes later, I received a text message.

Dad told me that I may not be able to save her. But I gave her one more day. One more chance. And all I can do is hope that it’s enough. And one day, we can look back on how we met and where she is now – and we will both be thankful for it.

UPDATE: She texted me telling me she is feeling better today. I am hoping to get up to the ward to visit her soon.

This article was originally published on Samantha’s blog here and has been republished with full permission.

Better known as @Princess_Sassy, Samantha is a London-based Aussie on a perpetual working holiday. She is a published author and a keen blogger with thousands of readers worldwide and blogs honestly about any topic including mental health, thanatophobia, football, dinosaurs and her search for love.

If this post brings up any issues for you, and you would like to talk to someone, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.