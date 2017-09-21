RACHEL CORBETT: "Straight, white men shouldn't be left behind in the fight for equality."

We seem so committed to dividing society into easily digestible labels that we forget people are more complex and nuanced than that. And if, every time a man puts their hand up to ask for help, we tell them to shut up because they've had their time, we're just as bad as everything we're fighting against.

Equality should be about working towards a situation where EVERYONE is equal. It's not about telling men they've had it too good for too long or if they're struggling, "It's about time you knew what it felt like."

Depression and suicide are huge issues for men and it's something we should be talking about. But, when somebody stands up and says there's a lot of attention on the plight of some groups but not much on blokes, why do we go straight to the "You have no right to speak because you're privileged" argument?

Surely, we can't stand here asking for a louder voice while simultaneously telling another group of people to shut up.

This isn't a zero-sum game and we need to stop playing it like it is.

Parton wasn't saying minorities and groups who receive funding should have that money taken away. He was merely making the point that, "When we commit to inclusion, we shouldn't be picking favourites, we should be including everyone."

What's so wrong with that?

