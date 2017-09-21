RACHEL CORBETT: "Straight, white men shouldn't be left behind in the fight for equality."

During a parliamentary debate on inclusion, Liberal politician, Mark Parton lamented the lack of support for heterosexual, white males over 30, saying they were “not really included in anything.”
The backlash was swift and predictable with comments like, “Gotta love it when privileged white men claim they have no privilege.”
Well, that’s not exactly what I said. Some will still attack me when they see the whole speech, but others will understand the context. pic.twitter.com/sIO1Y2wj6w
— Mark Parton (@markparton) September 20, 2017
Gender and equality advocate, Virginia Haussegger, also weighed in claiming Parton’s comments were “offensive to all those not part of that privileged class”.
“White men aged over 30 rule the majority of Australia’s publicly listed companies, they overwhelmingly control the boards, our financial institutions and our banks and operate in workplace environments that severely lack gender and ethnic diversity,” Haussegger said.
Why, when we talk about white heterosexual males, do we always paint them as rich, powerful individuals who are the unapologetic recipients of years of unfettered privilege? Not every white guy is the CEO of a Fortune 500 company or a political powerbroker. There are plenty of ill-educated, under-employed blokes who are struggling and who probably feel like they’ve never experienced a day of privilege in their life.