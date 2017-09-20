The underwear you didn’t ask for has arrived. With lace trim, a silk front and the perfect coverage, it sounds like a description for a new Victoria’s Secret campaign, but it’s not for us. It’s for men.

Yep…men. Men’s lingerie.

Designer Roman Sipe created men’s lingerie back in 2014 and has just released the first line for his brand Menagerié. It’s everything we expected.

Well, we actually didn’t know what to expect.

Still, Sipe nailed it.

Because this is what you dream of waking up to on a Sunday.

His collection includes briefs, boxers, boxer briefs, singlets and, inexplicably, even a male waist trainer.

"People either love it, hate it, or find it interesting," Sipe tells Refinery29.

"The homosexual community grasped the concept. They now have options that are classier and more elegant than what’s currently on the market."

Before Menagerié, if you typed 'men's lingerie' into Google, you'd find a whole lot of (very) NSFW costumes, leather, and other assorted…pieces. Which is part of the reason Sipe decided to focus his skills on the road not taken: classy underwear for men that looks nice and gives support in all the right places.

Scroll through to see more photos from Menagerié on their Instagram. (Post continues after gallery.)

