The man who posted this photo is not a monster. He's something far more frightening.

The man who posted the screen shots, who I cannot name for legal reasons although I would so desperately like to, added to the comments thread with more photographs of him having sex with the "130kg beast".

Hey lads heres [sic] the other photos. he wrote between a commenter posting five laughing emojis and you need Jesus after this humpback whale and that is bordering on beastiality and Oh look, she's wearing a Fitbit.

In the midst of more than 100 savage, violent and degrading comments, the commenters have capped the words Jesus and Fitbit.

They have capped the word Fitbit for Christsakes. That's a man who understands the English language and proper nouns.

These men do not look like savages on the outside. They are not "filthy low lifes". They are men walking in office blocks and building sites, having dinner with their mums and girlfriends, maybe even their children.

And they think this is normal "banter"? They think this is "normal" behaviour? They think nothing of a man posting non-consensual photographs of a sexual encounter and then all of them joining in on the assault?

For all the men who say that is not fair, that not all men are like that and this is a small group that doesn't represent real life, where are the men in that group of 14,500 who stood up and said NO?

One man, Hayden Brien did. He is a member of the private men's Facebook group and brought the post to public attention and now he is receiving death threats.

Think about it: they flick through their mobiles as they walk past their wife to put the kettle on in the kitchen or check their laptops as their colleagues ask for clarification or walk down their hallway after they tuck their daughter into bed and a woman lies naked in front of them, most probably without her consent, vulnerable and violated and their choice is to abuse and degrade - not to protect.

What kind of man makes that choice?

Then there are the men that are silent. The just-as-bad men. How could so many men say nothing? How could that many men turn away?

Instead of decency, no, it's not decent to do the right thing, it should be human. Instead of being human they chose pack savagery. What does that say?

It says that more men than I could ever have imagined truly and deeply hate women. They hate women to their core.