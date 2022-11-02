Sydney nurse Michelle Murrell is warning parents to be aware of the symptoms of meningitis after losing her baby boy earlier this year.

Murrell’s son, Blake, had been struggling with colds and bugs all year, so when he fell sick in August, she assumed it was another bout of common illness.

"He’d just got over one thing and he started vomiting, so I assumed it was another daycare thing," Murrell told 9News, given most of Blake’s sickness had been picked up at daycare.

"We didn’t really think it was much more than a normal little bug," she added.

Soon after though, she spotted signs of meningitis, an illness where the fluid and membranes in the brain and spinal cord become inflamed. One of the early signs is stiffness in the neck, which Blake began exhibiting.

"I noticed him holding his head funny and neck stiffness is one of the things you think of with meningitis," Murrell explained.

Blake with his parents, Michelle and John-Paul, and his brother, Lachlan. Image: Supplied.

They rushed Blake to the hospital, where it was confirmed he had bacterial meningitis.

At that point, he was very dehydrated and had started having seizure-like activity.