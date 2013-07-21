Men who are too tired to have sex? Yes, they do exist

One in every six Australian men wants sex only once a month or less.

They are too tired and too stressed.

All was revealed in a study conducted by the University of Sydney PhD class into male desire. 300 men participated and almost half said they wanted sex daily with quarter saying two to three times a week was plenty.

However 16 per cent said sex once a month or less was all they could manage.

Sexology Australia director Elaine George said, ''It's not always the woman whose libido goes out the window; sometimes it can be the man."

''There is a myth that all Aussie men want sex 24/7 and if they don't there is something wrong with their virility and masculinity. This research suggests that for one in every six couples the woman is likely to have higher desire than men.''

Those men who still have a healthy sexual appetite are often reporting a decline over the past six months due to stress and fatigue.

George said some men use sex as a way to unwind after a stressful day at work and yet others "retreat and shut down".