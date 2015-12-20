“So this is a… whisk is it?

“Looks like it should be on the back of a toy boat.”

“How many settings are there, it’s not turning off!”

“If you put this on your temple it’s good for a headache.”

Can you guess what any of these blokes are referring to? A propeller? A cold damp towel? A fancy, multi-setting kitchen utensil perhaps?

Wrong. They’re talking about the little friend you keep stashed under your bed in a shoebox.

YouTube channel, The Facts. has come up with a video so brilliant we cannot stop replaying it. Why? Because there’s nothing quite so satisfying as watching a series of grown men fumble and giggle about women’s sex toys and the word ‘cleeeetoris’.

It’s four minutes of pure genius that has taught us this (incredibly useful) equation:

Grown men + Women’s sex toys + A camera = ENTERTAINMENT.

Has your partner ever made a hilarious comment about your sex toys?