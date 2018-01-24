We’re here to report that according to genetic experts, men could become extinct.

While it might have crossed our minds as we watched our partners fish a piece of burnt toast out of the toaster with a knife, it’s now been confirmed by science.

And all it’s going to take is a short 4.6 million years before the male Y chromosome maybe runs itself into the ground.

As it currently stands the sex of an unborn baby is generally determined by the presence of the Y chromosome in sperm at the point of conception – genetically women usually have two X chromosomes, while men usually have an X and a Y chromosome.

However, as stated by Professor Darren Griffin and Peter Ellis from the University of Kent, the Y chromosome has, “a fundamental flaw.”

Writing for The Conversation they say that because the Y chromosome is only present as a single copy, versus all the other cells in our body that have two copies, it can’t undergo “genetic recombination,” or the shuffling of genes that ” eliminate damaging gene mutations.”

And they say that as the Y chromosome can only get copied and pasted from father to son, it’s slowly has been been degrading over time and could be lost from the genome.