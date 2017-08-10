Melissa George on battling for the custody of her two young sons: "I'm taking it day by day".

Warning: This article contains information about domestic violence which may be distressing for some readers.

In September last year, Australian actress Melissa George separated from her partner, French entrepreneur Jean David Blanc, after a harrowing domestic violence incident.

At 3am on September 7, the 41-year-old actress presented to a Paris police station with physical injuries, including bruises to her face and body.

She told police her and her partner had been involved in an “explosive row” that ended with him physically assaulting her.

In an interview with Sunday Night earlier this year, she revealed her partner of five years had slammed her head into a wardrobe and struck her in the mouth after a night out.

The actress couldn’t move her neck; she had bruising on her back, buttocks and forehead; and, upon reaching the police station after a bloodied Uber ride, she vomited into a waste basket and was taken to hospital.

Her partner spent two nights in police custody following the incident.

Less than one week later, George attempted to leave Paris with the couple's two sons - three-year-old Raphael and one-year-old Solal - on a trip she claims was planned long before the couple's physical fallout.

The trio were seated on the plane when police intervened. She was accused of attempting to kidnap her own children.