1. Student speaks out after alleged assaulted by ex-boyfriend over Instagram photo.
A student has shared shocking audio of the abuse she allegedly endured when her millionaire then-boyfriend assaulted her for posting a revealing Instagram photo.
Melissa Gentz, 22, an undergraduate student at the University of Southern Florida had been dating Erick Bentz, 25, for three months before he allegedly beat her on September 23.
This week, Gentz shared photos of her with a large cut across her forehead, bloodshot eyes and bruising across the left side of her face.
She claimed Bentz was furious after he saw a photo of her wearing a black spaghetti strap top on Instagram.
Estou repostando essa foto porque meu ex namorado deletou ela sem eu ver. Ele disse que mulher com namorado não podia ter foto “mostrando os seios” no Instagram. Eu peço que TODAS as mulheres possam ter força e coragem para terminar relacionamentos abusivos como o meu último. Começou com reclamações das minhas fotos no Instagram, depois dos comentários nas fotos, mensagens que eu recebia no Whatsapp… até que ele me pegou pelo cabelo disse que eu precisava aceitar minha realidade porque eu era a mulher da relação. Um homem que te trata assim não te respeita e não te vê como ser humano. Ele não vai mudar. Se coloque em primeiro lugar sempre antes que seja tarde demais. ???????????? I am reposting this picture because my ex-boyfriend deleted it without my consent. He told me that women with boyfriends could not have pictures “showing their breasts”. I am asking ALL Women to have the strength and courage to end abusive relationships like my last one was. It all started with complaints about my Instagram photos, then about comments on the photos…to text messages that I received on my phone… There came the day in which he grabbed me by my hair and told me that I had to accept my reality because I was the woman in the relationship. A man that treats you like this does not respect you or see you as a human being. He is not going to change. Always put yourself in first place… before it is too late.
