Melissa Doyle has been replaced in her role as Seven's weekend news anchor.

Channel 7 has reshuffled Melissa Doyle’s role again in order to make way for the network’s newest hire, Michael Usher, who has jumped ship from Channel 9.

Doyle will no longer anchor Seven’s weekend news, with that role being given to Usher upon news of his appointment.

In a statement, the Seven Network outlined their excitement for having Usher on board, and that Doyle’s removal from that post will give her more opportunity to explore a greater depth of stories on Sunday Night.

See you live with @7newssyd in 10 minutes A photo posted by Melissa Doyle (@melissadoyle7) on Apr 9, 2016 at 12:48am PDT

“This is a major appointment for Sunday Night and for Mel. It allows her to give 100 per cent commitment and time to Sunday Night as it continues to grow as Australia’s number one public affairs program. With the experienced team behind her, this will be an exciting new horizon for Mel and I’m sure she will excel,” the network said.

Doyle continued on a similar theme, posting on Facebook this morning about her excitement at her newest chapter.