'The cameras stopped working.' The mysterious disappearance of Sydney woman Melissa Caddick.

As the sun rose on Thursday, November 12, Melissa Caddick went for her daily run in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. Unlike every other day, though, the mother-of-one left her cliff-top home without her phone, keys or wallet.

The 49-year-old hasn’t been seen since.

Her husband, Anthony Koletti, reported her as missing within 24 hours. He explained to reporters in the days following her disappearance that everything had been “as normal” when the couple went to sleep on Wednesday night.

“She usually always took her phone,” he added. “In this case it was the only time, since I’ve known her, that she did not have her phone with her.”

Melissa was wearing a black singlet top, leggings and silver ‘Nike’ sneakers when she left her family home on Thursday morning, according to the NSW Police Force.

Watch: Melissa Caddick's husband, Anthony Koletti, makes a public. Post continues below.



Video via ABC

We now know that the CCTV cameras attached to her home in Sydney’s Dover Heights had stopped working in the days prior to her vanishing.

Wednesday was the last day the cameras did record.

“This is a very extensive investigation, it‘s been two weeks now and we are very worried for her welfare,” acting crime manager Stuart Thomas said, according to Daily Telegraph.

“We have examined CCTV footage from neighbouring homes, the cameras on her property stopped working days before she left her home.

"We are not ruling anything out at this stage and are working on several theories."

The police have confirmed they are exploring multiple theories, and have issued a desperate plea to the public for any information. Police have also said the theory she staged her own disappearance remains a possibility.

“Maybe she just doesn‘t want to be found,” one officer told the Daily Telegraph.

It’s understood that Caddick was distressed in the days leading up to November 12. On Wednesday, her home had been raided by the Australian Federal Police.

Earlier in the month, the businesswoman’s wealth management business, Maliver Pty Limited, was subject to an investigation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Court documents show she had been banned from travelling overseas and withdrawing cash from her bank accounts. The case was listed for a hearing on November 13, one day after she went missing. On November 27, Melissa Caddick was due to appear in the Federal Court.