Surgery, loss and a real life Neighbours wedding: Where is Melissa Bell now?

Melissa Bell was a household name in Australia during the 1990s.

She appeared in various popular TV shows including E Street, Paradise Beach and Home and Away. But it her role playing Lucy Robinson on Neighbours that she was best known for.

Bell was the third actress to play Lucy Robinson, following on from Kylie Flinker and Sasha Close. Updating the actors made sense, given Lucy was only nine when she was introduced on the show.

Bell played the role in small stints over the years, the first time from 1991 to 1992. She returned to the role in 1993, 1995, 2005, from 2013 to 2016, and recently, from 2020 to 2022. Yep, many times!

"I love my character Lucy. She's so strong and stands up for what she believes in. Some of the soap characters around are far too wimpy and not feisty enough," Bell said of Lucy in 1993.

Personally, the Sydney native was married to Jason Redlich from 1996 to 1998. The couple have one son together.