How two young women on the cruise of a lifetime ended up behind bars in Sydney.

The Instagram account Melina Roberge and Isabelle Lagace share is now ‘private’ but the description still reads: “currently travelling”.

The account’s 56 posts document the pair’s journey across the world on a seven-week Sea Princess cruise, that disembarked from Southampton in England on July 9, 2016, and landed in Sydney on August 28.

From Ireland and the US to South America and New Zealand, Lagace, now 29, and Roberge, now 24, posed for pictures in bikinis and sunglasses, sipping on coconuts with tropical waters in the background.

It was the tip of a lifetime for the two Canadians, with Roberge at one point posting: “I used to be afraid to get out of my little town and now I feel like I don’t want to see that little town anymore cause it’s beautiful out there.”

But the wanderlust ended dramatically when Sydney police and customs raided the boat and allegedly found 95 kilograms of cocaine, distributed between four suitcases. The suitcases were allegedly stowed in the women’s cabin, and also the cabin of 63-year-old Andre Tamine.

The trio, all from Quebec, were arrested and believed to be working together.

The cocaine, which was allegedly divided into one-kilogram plastic bags and worth millions of dollars, signifies the largest bust by authorities in Australian waters, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

According to customs officials, Lagace and Roberge had been considered "high-risk" passengers from the moment they boarded the "high-risk" ship (high-risk because it stopped at so many ports).