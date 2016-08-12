Melbourne mother and daughter allegedly served father poisoned meatballs.

A woman who allegedly served her husband poisoned meatballs has appeared in court.

Joanne DeBono, 53, is alleged to have laced her husband’s meatball dinner with 75 crushed temazepam pills before injecting him with a chemical cocktail.

Her 19-year-old daughter is also accused of assisting her mother try to murder her father, Stephen DeBono.

A mother has faced court charged with poisoning her husband’s meatballs. @broberts_7 explains. https://t.co/ZQp5PFvFCg — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) August 11, 2016

Police say Mrs DeBono confessed to trying to kill her husband on March 12, but yesterday Ms DeBono and her daughter, Shannon, fought the charges in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that in March the 58-year-old mother of one bought 75 temazepam pills from three separate pharmacies. She is said to have crushed them into a fine powder then mixed them in her meatball mixture that she then served up for dinner.

Mrs DeBono allegedly watched him eat the entire meal.

Detective Acting Sergeant James Marsden told DeBono’s bail application that her husband feeling groggy after the meatballs went to lie down.

The Herald Sun reports that while he was resting Mrs DeBono went to the garage and mixed brake fluid, metal lubricant and weed killer into a hypodermic needle.

She then crept back into their bedroom where she injected her sleeping husband with two millilitres of the cocktail, but he woke up and asked what she was doing.

DeBono, who claims she was a long time victim of domestic violence fled the house running with her daughter to safety.