Victoria recorded 300 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, with a futher six deaths.

Premier Daniel Andrews said 51 of the new cases were connected to known and contained outbreaks, while 249 were still under investigation.

There are 206 Victorians in hospital with the virus, 41 of those are in intensive care.

The six deaths included three people in their 80s, and three in their 90s. All were in aged care settings.

Fridays numbers bring the total amount of cases in the state to 7405, and the death toll is 55.

Andrews said Victoria was "dramatically" expanding its arrangement with the Australian Defence Force, following his announcement earlier this week that many Victorians were not self-isolating when required.

The program will see 28 teams of ADF personnel and authorised officers from the Department of Health deployed to knock on the doors of people who authorities have no been able to contact.

"If contact cannot be made with [positive cases] via two telephone calls and a two hour period, then ADF and authroised officers will be deployed to go and knock those people and to conduct that interview on their doorstep, as opposed to doing it over the phone.

"This will mean that each 24-hour period, we will have taken those extra steps and made that extra effort in order to make sure that we are contacting each and every one of those positive cases."

If the person is not home, they will be fined.

Andrews thanked Victorians for wearing masks in recent days, after his government made it mandatory.

"If we follow the rules, if we do the right thing, if we make the powerful contributions, large and small - it is often very simple things that make a big difference to the spread of the virus."

"It will still throw everything at us." Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges caution despite lessening cases.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said while figures out of Victoria and New South Wales showed improvement on Friday, it was too early to celebrate and Australians must remain vigilent.

Victoria has recorded 300 new cases, while NSW recorded just seven.

"While there is some better news today out of Victoria, that is not something that we can assume will continue. And so we must maintain the full force of effort in Victoria," Morrison said.

"In New South Wales, the news is better. And I think what this demonstrates is that we're in this fight and in some fights, we'll be behind and in some fights we'll be ahead.

"But we're always in the fight in Australia. And what it demonstrates is that you can deal with outbreaks, you can get on top of them. But you've got to be constant about it and you've got to throw everything at it.