Dayna took a photo of her family. Then she spotted a face she didn't recognise.

It’s been more than three years since Melbourne teenager Dayna Lynch took a photo that scared her entire family, and that she still can’t really explain.

The 18-year-old had wanted to capture a sweet moment between her father and a friend curled up on the couch but instead got something much spookier.

Looking down at the screen of her iPhone, she spotted an eerie figure in the window, a floating face she describes as a “ghost”.

“My family and I were all watching a movie I decided to snap a photo. Immediately afterward when I looked at it I saw this face,” she told Mamamia.

"To start off with I thought it was my brother playing a joke on me and then I realised he was sitting across from me."

Lynch showed her dad, his friend, her brother and step sister - none of them could come up with a logical explanation.

"We all realised it was either a ghost or someone was looking through the window," she said.

The family checked and the door was locked.

They stood behind it and were obscured by the thick frosted glass.