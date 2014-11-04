Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

BREAKING: One of the Melbourne Cup horses has died, another is fighting for its life.

Melbourne Cup favourite horse Admire Rakti has collapsed and passed away, five minutes after he finished last in the Melbourne Cup earlier today. He is believed to have suffered a heart attack and internal bleeding, though an autopsy is yet to be conducted.

Rakti was visibly weak and hobbling to the finish line during the race.

“Obviously there will have to be an autopsy done and the vets are with it now. He collapsed while they were unsaddling him back at the stalls,” Racing Victoria Chief Steward Terry Bailey said.



Another horse, Araldo, has shattered a cannon bone after a little boy waved a white flag in the horses face, causing him to jump the steel rail.

Mike Moroney has said veterinary surgeons are currently trying to save Araldo’s life, The Age reports.

This will be the second year a horse has died following the Melbourne Cup. Last year Verema dropped out of the race at about the halfway mark, and snapped a large bone in his lower leg. Victoria Racing Club stewards at the time confirmed that the horse was put down, shortly after the race.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Flemington – and more than 700 million people in more than 120 countries are expected to watch as the 154th Melbourne Cup takes place today.

2. School boy jailed for life

A British schoolboy who stabbed a teacher to death in front of her class has been jailed for 20 years for her murder.

Will Cornick was 15 when he stabbed Spanish teacher Ann Maguire seven times with a kitchen knife Corpus Christi Catholic College in Leeds, northern England, in April.

The court heard that after killing her he sat back down at his desk and said “good times” reports the BBC.



3. More terror raids to come

AFP assistant commissioner Neil Gaughan has told Q&A that people should prepare for more terror raids.

He told the program that the 800-strong raids in Sydney and Brisbane were not overkill.

“What we will see now is more raids like we saw in Sydney because the environment has changed,” he said.

“The paradigm has changed such that we will be forced to react much quicker than what we previously have, and I think the community will see more of this where we will do a large number of execution of search warrants and probably only one or two arrests.