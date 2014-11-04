Welcome to all of the celebrity fashion from this year's Melbourne Cup.

It’s that time of the year again – the Melbourne Cup has arrived!

The fillies were beautiful. The stallions were graceful.

The horses weren’t bad either. It’s the biggest day of the year for horses and hats, and our most thoroughbred celebrities are off and racing.

The sun is out at Flemington racecourse, and so are the legs. The ‘race that stops a nation’ was nothing compared to Rachel Finch’s peach frock.

Who had the most fascinating fascinator? Flick through this gallery – we’ll be updating it throughout the day.

Much fashion. So cup.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for some of our favourite fashions on the field….

Bec Hewitt Bec at the Melbourne Cup.

Chloe James from MKR

Sam Armytage and Natalie Barr

Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson

Danielle Spencer

Shane Warne

Megan Gale stunning in red

Samantha Wills looking glamorous

Blake Garvey and Louise Pillage from The Bachelor making their debut at the Melbourne Cup

Megan Gale and her man

Karl Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys

Sam Armytage

Gabi Grecko posing with her engagement ring

Nadi Bartel and Bec Judd

Gabi and Geoffrey

Cadel Evans

Ronn Moss

Model Gigi Hadid

Nadi Bartel and Bec Judd

Nikki Phillips

Kate Waterhouse

Nikki Phillips

Rachael Finch

Rachael Finch

Rachel Finch on her way to the melbourne cup

Bec Judd showing off her Melbourne Cup outfit

Bec Judd showing off her stunning headpiece

Bec Judd's sister Kate ready for the Melbourne Cup

Johanna Griggs

Anna Heinrich opting for a pony tail for the Melbourne Cup

Jessica Gomes early morning start

The today show team

Emma Freedman in Thurley

Geoffrey Edelsten proposing to Gabi Grecko (via Suzanne Carbone's Twitter)

Kris Smith

Laura Dundovic

Fashion blogger Nicole Warne in Dolce and Gabbana

Laura Dundovic

Winner of the 2014 Fashions on the Field

Sam Armytage and Fransceca Cumani all set for the Melbourne Cup

Anna Heinrich Melbourne Cup selfie

Emma Freedman rocking a gold headpiece

Myer Ambassadors Laura Dundovic, Kate Peck, Lauren Phillips

Emma Freedman's stunning hairstyle

Kylie Gillies

Sylvia Jeffreys on Instagram

Megan Gale's Melbourne cup accessories

Bec Judd and Chris Judd all ready to attend the Melbourne Cup

Chris Judd and Shane Warne

Sam Armytage and Natalie Barr pausing for a Melbourne Cup selfie

Francess Abott

Lauren Phillips looking amazing!

Megan Gale stunning in red at the Melbourne Cup

Myer Fashions on the Field Ambassadors Kate Peck, Rebeccah Panozza and Luke Jacobz

Mark Bveretta and Rebecca Maddern

Samantha Willis

The Judd's at the Melbourne Cup

