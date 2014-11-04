teens

Welcome to all of the celebrity fashion from this year's Melbourne Cup.

It’s that time of the year again – the Melbourne Cup has arrived!

The fillies were beautiful. The stallions were graceful.

The horses weren’t bad either. It’s the biggest day of the year for horses and hats, and our most thoroughbred celebrities are off and racing.

The sun is out at Flemington racecourse, and so are the legs. The ‘race that stops a nation’ was nothing compared to Rachel Finch’s peach frock.

Who had the most fascinating fascinator? Flick through this gallery – we’ll be updating it throughout the day.

Much fashion. So cup.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for some of our favourite fashions on the field….
Bec HewittBec at the Melbourne Cup.
Chloe James from MKR
Sam Armytage and Natalie Barr
Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson
Danielle Spencer
Shane Warne
Megan Gale stunning in red
Samantha Wills looking glamorous
Blake Garvey and Louise Pillage from The Bachelor making their debut at the Melbourne Cup
Megan Gale and her man
Karl Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys
Sam Armytage
Gabi Grecko posing with her engagement ring
Nadi Bartel and Bec Judd
Gabi and Geoffrey
Cadel Evans
Ronn Moss
Model Gigi Hadid
Nadi Bartel and Bec Judd
Nikki Phillips
Kate Waterhouse
Nikki Phillips
Rachael Finch
Rachael Finch
Rachel Finch on her way to the melbourne cup
Bec Judd showing off her Melbourne Cup outfit
Bec Judd showing off her stunning headpiece
Bec Judd's sister Kate ready for the Melbourne Cup
Johanna Griggs
Anna Heinrich opting for a pony tail for the Melbourne Cup
Jessica Gomes early morning start
The today show team
Emma Freedman in Thurley
Geoffrey Edelsten proposing to Gabi Grecko (via Suzanne Carbone's Twitter)
Kris Smith
Laura Dundovic
Fashion blogger Nicole Warne in Dolce and Gabbana
Laura Dundovic
Winner of the 2014 Fashions on the Field
Sam Armytage and Fransceca Cumani all set for the Melbourne Cup
Anna Heinrich Melbourne Cup selfie
Emma Freedman rocking a gold headpiece
Myer Ambassadors Laura Dundovic, Kate Peck, Lauren Phillips
Emma Freedman's stunning hairstyle
Kylie Gillies
Sylvia Jeffreys on Instagram
Megan Gale's Melbourne cup accessories
Bec Judd and Chris Judd all ready to attend the Melbourne Cup
Chris Judd and Shane Warne
Sam Armytage and Natalie Barr pausing for a Melbourne Cup selfie
Francess Abott
Lauren Phillips looking amazing!
Megan Gale stunning in red at the Melbourne Cup
Myer Fashions on the Field Ambassadors Kate Peck, Rebeccah Panozza and Luke Jacobz
Mark Bveretta and Rebecca Maddern
Samantha Willis
The Judd's at the Melbourne Cup

