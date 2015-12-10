Health authorities have urged parents to vaccinate their children after up to a quarter of students at a primary school in Melbourne’s north were infected with chickenpox.

Of the 320 students who attend Brunswick North West Primary School, about 80 have been absent in recent days.

Acting Victorian chief health officer Professor Michael Ackland said while the exact number of students who had chickenpox was not known, it was understood to be the majority.

Students in Victoria do not have to be immunised to attend government schools, but parents must inform the school of the child’s immunisation status.

Immunisation against chickenpox is included in the combination measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine which is given to children at 18 months.

About chickenpox: Highly contagious viral disease, more common in winter and early spring

Symptoms include itchiness, low-grade fever, blistering skin rash, malaise

Children should not go to school until last blister has dried

Children and adults can be immunised

Most cases are mild and get better without medical treatment

Source: betterhealth.vic.gov.au

The City of Moreland, the municipality which takes in the school, had a 94 per cent vaccination rate and about 75 per cent of students had provided vaccination certificates.

In a newsletter sent to parents on December 4, principal Trevor Bowen said the school welcomed students who were not immunised.

“Prospective students will not be prevented from enrolling in primary school if they have not been immunised,” he said.

“We expect all community members to act respectfully and with tolerance when interacting with other parents and carers who may have a differing opinion to their own.

“This includes an opposing understanding about child immunisation.

“I ask all community members to interact respectfully at all times and with a sense of tolerance and acceptance of diversity.”

Health Minister Jill Hennessy said she was always concerned when parents decided not vaccinate their children.

Earlier this year the Victorian Government introduced a no jab, no play policy for early child services in the state, which begins next year, but it does not apply to schools.

She cited a recent increase in whooping cough cases as an example of the importance of vaccination.

Ms Hennessy said it was not just about protecting your own child, but other vulnerable members of the community.

Having vaccination ‘safer, protects vulnerable’