A Melbourne school community remains in shock today following a serious school bus crash that has left multiple students with injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon at 3:40pm, a bus carrying 45 students from Exford Primary School collided with a truck. The school bus was hit from behind, and the impact caused the bus to roll onto its side.

Multiple children were trapped inside the bus before witnesses and emergency workers pulled them from the wreckage and they were transported to hospital.

Watch: Royal Children's Hospital CEO Bernadette McDonald provides an update on how the children impacted by the school bus crash are going. Post continues below.

Victoria Police Superintendent Michael Cruse said when emergency services arrived, they were met with a "horrific scene" at Eynesbury, 44km west of the Melbourne city centre.

"The bus driver, despite being injured, I understand that he helped some of the children out of the bus," Superintendent Cruse said.

"Then we had passers-by who have heroically stopped immediately, assisting the children who could be removed from the bus. It was chaotic and it would have been really confronting for those passers-by, so I think a special mention to those people."

He also confirmed that some of the people who responded to the accident were from the school community.