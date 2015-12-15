Melanie Griffith gets body shamed. Hits back with a no filter selfie.

Image: Getty

Evidently, 20-something starlets like Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato aren’t the only celebrities who endure body shaming on social media.

Last week, 58-year-old Melanie Griffith posted a Hawaii holiday snap we’re all guilty of: the ol’ ‘feet at the beach’ pose. All we could see was a pair of enviably toned and defined legs (what’s your secret, Griffith?), but one commenter just couldn’t help themselves, writing, “Look like men’s legs.”

Ugh. Griffith wasn’t having a bar of it, however. On Sunday, she shared an unfiltered selfie and dared her followers to make jibes about her appearance.

"Here ya go. Unfiltered. I'm 58. And I'm in Hawaii Five O playing Scott Caan's Mom. Go ahead... Say some more mean things. Merry Christmas," the Golden Globe-winning actress wrote.

Boom.

Inevitably there were some trolls who took the bait, accusing the Working Girl star of rendering her face "unrecognisable" through Botox. However, others were quick to throw their support behind her.

