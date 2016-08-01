The New York Post ran photographs of a nude Melania Trump on its front page on the weekend. The pictures were from a photo-shoot the former model did when she was 21 years old. Yes, she is very very nude. Just a hand covering down there.

Was it shocking? Well, yes. For one major reason.

The bad pun headline that accompanied the Melania Trump pictures: The Ogle Office. I mean what man, whose glory days fell I’m guessing in the summer of 1984 because he got married a year later and it all went down hill after that, wrote that front page headline? The Ogle Office.

Do the lucky staff at The New York Post have a Time Machine and it’s currently stuck in 1984 in a lads mag office? Are they all listening to Carribbean Queen as they wait to get home? Quick, who has the number for Back to the Future’s Doc Brown? We need to fix that Time Machine and get those poor people out of there fast.

They must really miss 2016.

Today's cover: Melania Trump like you've never seen her before https://t.co/wkoDGWTF9g pic.twitter.com/V375rBTUEw — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2016

No matter what side of the political divide you find yourself on in the US election, what is the purpose of publishing nude photos taken 25 years ago of the third wife of Mr Donald Trump, the current Republican Presidential candidate?

Is it meant to shame a woman because she once posed nude (she also posed nude 15 years after this photo-shoot for GQ magazine and she was going out with Donald Trump at the time)?

Is it because “good, virtuous” First Lady types don’t have histories? They come out of the womb wearing black velvet headbands and modest pastel twin sets? Volunteered for good causes since they were five years old? Kept good grades but never wanted a career of their own? Are quiet types that know it’s best not to say too much?

“Outing” Melania Trump, now 46, because she posed nude serves no other purpose than to reinforce the very old fashioned notion that there are two types of women in the world: The Madonna or The Whore.

Watch: Melania Trump discusses caring for her son Barron during her husband’s presidential campaign. Post continues after video…