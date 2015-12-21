This Christmas will be my first without my mum. She passed away from pancreatic cancer a few months ago.

Of course, I’m not the only one. A lot of families will have one of the happiest days of the year become their saddest, because they are missing a loved on, but it doesn’t need to be that way: You could take the option of choosing to believe.

I believe in the afterlife, I believe in the spirit world and the reason I believe in it is because I’ve been fortunate enough to connect with my mum since her passing and I’m sharing this to give you hope and to let you know that it is ok to believe in what some people say doesn’t exist.

Charmaine Wilson is a Psychic Medium who first came into my life when I worked on the Hot 30 Countdown, it was Halloween and we wanted to do a segment on ‘ghosts’. My co-host and I at the time had both lost someone close to us but we didn’t reveal any details of who they were.

I was up first and within two minutes Charmaine had identified that I wanted to connect with my Grandma from my mum’s side and her name was Mona . . . . That was all true, except her name was Moona and that was a nickname we’d come up with as kids, she then went on to confirm an incredible amount of private information that just can’t be guessed.

Charmaine told me that my grandma was at peace, and to hear those beautiful words gave me instant relief. So when my mum passed away I waited a couple of months and then I reached out to Charmaine to help me connect with my mum. This time, my mum was a skeptic so I was worried it wouldn’t work.

The moment came and I was feeling sick with anticipation, I needed the closure and I needed to know that mum was okay. Once again, within minutes Charmaine had connected.

I didn’t get too emotionally involved in anything she was telling me that could have been seen on social media or read online . . . I was looking for moments that couldn’t be questioned, moments that couldn’t be guessed.

The first moment which triggered a huge bout of hysterical crying was when Charmaine told me that mum said I needed to get her wedding ring from dad, that she knows I like to wear it on my opposite hand. Mum ended up in hospital last year the day before my wedding, she gave me her wedding ring and I wore it on my opposite hand on my wedding day as it was a perfect fit and that was something special and private between us. Dad has held onto it, not knowing who to give it to.