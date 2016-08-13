Shocking leaked audio exposes Mel Gibson unleashing a vicious rant on his ex-wife.

WARNING: Graphic language

Audio of Mel Gibson‘s expletive and offensive rant to former partner Oksana Grigorievas has been leaked.

In the recording obtained by Radar Online, Gibson can reportedly be heard making several racist and offensive remarks to the Russian singer, with whom he has a six-year-old daughter, Lucia. The couple dated from 2009 to 2010.

In the clip, he accuses Grigorieva of lying to him about having implants when she was breastfeeding Lucia, which she denies. After telling him they aren’t any of his business, he launches into a rant.

“You know, but they’re too big and they look stupid. They look like some Vegas b–ch, they look like a Vegas wh–e and you go around sashaying around in your tight clothes and stuff. I won’t stand for that anymore’,” he reportedly says.

She responds by saying she rarely goes out or wears tight clothing which only sets Gibson off more.

“You go out in public and it’s a f–king embarrassment to me! You look like a f–king b–ch on (ecstasy). And if you get raped by a pack of ni—rs it’ll be your fault. All right? Because you provoked it,” he reportedly says.

“You are provocatively dressed all the time with your fake boobs you feel, you have to show off in tight outfits and tight pants that let me see your p—y from behind.”

The audio has surfaced just one day after the court made its final ruling on the pair’s drawn out separation settlement, which fell in Gibson’s favour with the actor not having to pay her more than the $US 250,000 he already has, TMZ reports.

The two minute clip is one of several arguments she secretly recorded by Grigorievas. She publicly released audio of his racist rants in 2011.