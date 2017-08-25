Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Meghan Trainor slams ‘no’ groups for using her photograph to campaign against marriage equality.

????????????????❤️???????????????????????????? VOTE YES FOR MARRIAGE EQUALITY. LOVE IS LOVE https://t.co/AjRdHEjl4O — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) August 24, 2017

US popstar Meghan Trainor has called out Australian groups campaigning aginst marriage equality after her photograph appeared in an advertisment urging people to vote ‘no’ in the upcoming postal plebiscite.

She was alerted to the ad on Twitter and the 23-year-old I’m a Lady singer was quick to condemn the message and the use of her photograph.

“I SUPPORT MARRIAGE EQUALITY,” she tweeted. “Someone in Australia is illegally using my picture for a campaign against marriage equality. So wrong. Not okay.”

The ad showed Trainor’s face behind the words: “My vote is no, you need to let it go”.

“I’ve said it before. Everyone should be able to love who they want. I support equality,” Trainor added. She also posted an image to Instagram, reminding Australians to enrol their details with the electoral office.

Meanwhile, Australian popstar Kylie Minogue has joined Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Russell Crowe in backing a vote to allow gay marriage in Australia. Stephen Fry, Tim Minchin and Ellen DeGeneres have also urged voters to register and back the call for marriage equality.

2. Two children have gone missing south of Brisbane.