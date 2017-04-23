This is the website Meghan Markle didn't want you to see.

Actress Megan Markle has shutdown her lifestyle blog The Tig after three years of tips, tricks and tid bits on how to live a richer life.

The move comes nine months after the 35-year-old was revealed to be dating Prince Harry.

Markle announced the news with a farewell message posted to her website.

“What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity,” she wrote.

The Tig may now be impossible to view via a google search but its content isn’t entirely lost. The past three years of blog posts can be partially viewed using the website WayBackMachine. WayBackMachine allows users to view internet pages that have been deleted or removed.

There are several posts that remain accessible using WayBackMachine, including some gems about Meghan Markle’s favourite places to go in Sydney, her New Year’s resolutions and a gift guide that offers a look in at what Prince Harry might be getting for his birthday.

In a Sydney guide she posted, Markle wrote that her favourite walk was the classic Bondi to Bronte, her favourite suburb was Surry Hills, and her favourite place to get a harbour-side cocktail was at The Opera Bar.

Her 2016 New Years Resolutions were: to run a marathon, stop biting her nails, re-learn French (bonne chance) and to stop swearing. Markle goes on to admit these resolutions are re-occurring but never completed.