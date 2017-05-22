Meghan Markle committed the ultimate outfit no-no at Pippa Middleton's wedding.

Meghan Markle didn’t attend Pippa Middleton’s and James Matthews’s wedding ceremony – but she still managed to defy tradition at the reception.

The Suits actress hadn’t been invited to watch the pair wed at St Andrew’s Church in Bradfield near Pippa and sister Kate Middleton’s hometown because she isn’t engaged to her beau Prince Harry.

She was, however, invited to the reception at Carole and Michael Middleton’s home in Bucklebury in England. Proving just how much Harry wanted her to come, he even made the 160km round trip to pick Markle up from Kensington Palace, E! News reports.

Markle didn't slip into the reception unnoticed - opting to wear black.

Traditionally, wearing black to a wedding was seen as a fashion faux pas - especially as some cultures see it as bad luck.

But wedding etiquette experts say it's acceptable these days, as long as the black is tasteful and not upstaging the bride. And given that the reception dress code was 'black tie' we think the actress's outfit of choice - which The Sun reports was a black full-length gown and a white jacket - fits the bill.

Still, it's just daring enough to be another reason for us to believe Markle might be the princess we've been hoping for.

