You guys, we just noticed something spooky about Meghan Markle.

The world has gone a little crazy for Meghan Markle since she started dating Prince Harry in November last year.

Not only could she be our next Princess, she actually seems to be a pretty kick ass chick.

But while everyone is oohing and ahhing over her Instagram and reading every biography ever written about her, you can learn a lot more by watching her long-running show Suits. A show about a guy who pretends to be a lawyer and is somehow hired into a real life law firm by an actual lawyer. (And yes, Ms Markle also plays a lawyer)

Yep, it turns out Meghan has a lot of similarities to her onscreen character Rachel Zane.

And when we say a lot. We really mean it.

1. Her character’s name is Rachel, and her real life name is Rachel.

This blew our minds a little bit when we first found this out. According to her birth certificate, Meghan was actually born Rachel Meghan Markle. But instead of going by Rachel, she goes by her middle name Meghan. And now, she plays a character called Rachel. Coincidence? We think not.

2. Rachel is a foodie on Suits. And Meghan is a foodie in real life.

If you have scrolled through Meghan’s Instagram, you would have noticed she likes her food.

This is why the writers made Rachel, her character a foodie. In 2013, Meghan told marie claire: “My character is a foodie because they know that I’m a foodie. I’m always on the quest to find amazing new restaurants and new recipes. I’m a California girl, right? I grew up with that farm-to-table dining before it was sweeping the nation. “

3. All that humanitarian work Meghan does offscreen ties into the law work she does on-screen.

When she’s not on set or visiting Prince Harry, you will probably find Meghan at United Nations conferences or visiting third world countries helping charities. She’s a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada. Has worked with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. And has also been a counsellor for Charity One Young World.