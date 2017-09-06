For the first time ever, Meghan Markle has spoken about her romance with Prince Harry.

As the world spent the last year watching and waiting and whispering about the speculated – and finally confirmed – relationship between actress Meghan Markle and Prince Henry “Harry” of Wales, the 36-year-old Suits star remained quiet.

She stayed silent even as she was hounded by nasty headlines and internet trolls and Harry, 33, issued a statement confirming their relationship in a bid to stop the hate in November last year. She has kept outwardly calm, professional and, above all, sincerely private… Until now.

In her first public acknowledgment of her relationship with the prince in a Vanity Fair cover story, Markle has said they’re in love and had been dating for six months before the media caught on.

She said she hopes people understand this is “their time”, perhaps in reference to endless media speculation about whether or not the Prince will (or has already) proposed.

“We’re a couple,” she explains. “We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”