A photo of Diana and a secret lift: All the details from Meghan Markle's birth stories.

With the release of his memoir titled Spare, Prince Harry has shared dozens of intimate personal stories, including details of the births of his two children, Archie in 2019 and Lilibet in 2021.

Meghan was 10 days overdue with Archie and was medically induced at The Portland Hospital in London. Harry describes how a nondescript car collected the couple from their home at Frogmore Cottage, so as not to bring any unwanted media attention to their movements.

Once at the hospital, they were taken to their private room via a secret lift. Harry then ordered from Nando's, and had his bodyguards deliver the snacks to their room.

When he wasn't calming his pre-fatherhood jitters with Portuguese chicken, he was breathing in the nitrous oxide gas reserved for Meghan. He writes that because he used so much of it, midwives had to bring in a whole other bottle. He realised his error and apologised as Meghan laughed and rolled her eyes while bouncing on a giant purple ball to help bring on the labour.