Harry and Meghan recently purchased a lovely new home in Santa Barbara, north of Los Angeles.

It looks and sounds very fancy, costing more than AU$20 million, with nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms (which sounds... like a weird ratio), a games room, gym, tennis courts, 'tea house' and pool.

Cool, we guess. Good for them.

But no... no. We simply must talk about how the estate in which their house is built was once owned by a man with schizophrenia, who was also a sex addict who carried his slippers around his house in his arms like pets.

This is all very important, relevant information that is clearly all their fault, just like how Meghan's favourite snack (...avocado) is fuelling drought and murder".

How very dare she?﻿

This week the Daily Mail ran a story about the 'spooky' history of Meghan and Harry's new home called 'The Chateau'... involving a sex addict with slipper-pets.

This man, Stanley McCormick, died in 1947. 1947. Their home was only built in 2003. It just happens to be on land that McCormick once owned.

Stanley McCormick. Image: Wisconsin Historical Society.