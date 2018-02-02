Yes, she’d lived out an Aussie dream, but it was a clear June afternoon in Brisbane last year that gave Schutt the highlight of adult life. It was the moment her partner, Jess Holyoake, said ‘yes’.

The couple met nearly two years earlier at the National Cricket Centre, where Holyaoke was working for Cricket Australia.

“I came in one day and I was being a bit of a tosser and chatting her up. And when I felt it was being a bit reciprocated I was like, ‘Oh, hello’, and rolled with it. After I started spending more time with her I realised she was pretty special,” Schutt said. “I had to lock that down.”

It was another five months before Australian voters decided she ought to be able, via the heavily maligned postal vote. As an outspoken advocate of marriage equality, it was a difficult period for Schutt.

“I don’t think of myself as someone who is affected by what other people say; I’m generally pretty good at shaking shit off. But throughout that campaign it was pretty horrible, to be honest. To be compared to paedophiles, to be told that you’re an abomination and don’t deserve love or marriage is pretty hard hitting,” she said.

Though she concedes there were days where she let it get to her, Schutt persevered, using her ever-growing profile to help voters see the human side of what had become a political issue. When the legislation finally passed through Federal Parliament on December 7, Schutt was overwhelmed.

“It brought a tear to my eye, and I’m not much of a crier,” she said. “I was getting off a plane at the time, and my phone had been turned off. When I turned it on I had messages from a bunch of friends and family saying, ‘Time to start looking for a wedding venue. It’s happening.’ It was really special.”