At 25, Megan Schutt has already been part of an Ashes-winning team, played for Australia in the Cricket World Cup and has established herself as one of the most effective bowlers in the WBBL.
But the Adelaide Striker didn’t achieve her life goal until last month, when she saw her name on a Fantale.
“WHO AM I? Born in Adelaide, SA in 1993, this medium-fast bowler began representing Australia in 2012,” the crumpled wrapper read. “Her ODI shirt is #3, chosen to represent the number of ‘butt pats’ she hands out per game.”
“That is an honour, that one,” Schutt told Mamamia, laughing. “I’m not going to pretend I wasn’t impressed by it. Although, I give probably three [butt pats] per over, so they’re a bit off with the number.”