Megan Gale just shared a rare photo of her three-year-old son, and her fans are melting.

Ever since her first son, River, was born in 2014, model, television presenter, and actress Megan Gale has been reluctant to put him in the spotlight.
For three years, the 42-year-old has offered her 409,000 Instagram followers only small glimpses of the son she shares with her AFL fiancé, Shaun Hampson.
The photos shared by Megan are often taken from behind, or the now three-year-old’s face is covered by clever Snapchat filters. Some are extreme close-ups, showing details of River’s eyelashes or hands.
But, it seems even Megan couldn’t resist sharing a stunning portrait of her son, taken during the family of-four’s recent holiday getaway to Fiji.