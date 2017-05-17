How Megan Gale is navigating being pregnant after a miscarriage.

Megan Gale has the kind of fame that means she should feel out of reach.

She’s been the focus of the bright – and at times brutal – lens that is the public eye for long enough to be blinded by the scrutiny.

But after all these years, all these stories and the intense focus from a celebrity-obsessed culture, Gale has stood firm, her reputation surviving our penchant for cutting short tall poppies.

And yet despite the fame, attention and headlines in her name, Megan Gale doesn’t really feel out of reach.

As I chat to the 41-year-old in light of the unveiling of her wax figure for Madame Tussauds in Sydney, her easy laugh and genuine excitement about the morning’s big reveal suggests that after all this time, even Gale can find some things a little “surreal”.

"It's quite surreal, seeing the wax figure unveiled. I had seen images of it beforehand, but it was nothing compared to seeing it in real life. It's not just like looking in the mirror, you can do a full 360 degree lap around yourself," she says.

It's for reasons like this, perhaps, that her reputation as one of our golden girls hasn't faded. Australians like charm, but they like humility more. Gale brings both in spades. Add this to her willingness to share the parts of herself that don't feature on her highlights reel and huzzah - here arrives an accessibly real celebrity who is far more than just her job.

Take, for instance, her most recent feature with InStyle, where the mum-of-one revealed she had miscarried in her second pregnancy. Women need women to share, and it's important that occasionally those with the most airtime at their disposal do exactly that.

It does mean, however, that everyone is watching her next pregnancy a little closer - Gale included.