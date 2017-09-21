Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

It’s Thursday guys and in case you’ve forgotten, that means tomorrow is Friday, which means it’s officially (nearly) time for wine, and bra-free TV binge-watching, and choosing whether to leave the house or simply stay in our pyjamas for two days straight. All these wonderful things will soon be possible…

Not yet though. Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. It’s still just Thursday. But to give you the little boost we know you need right about now to get you through that final weekday, here’s some sweet, sweet celebrity news.

1. Megan Gale dared to step outside while pregnant. Was very clearly “flaunting her baby bump”

If there’s one thing we know all pregnant celebrities do, it’s flaunt their baby bump.

On their way to the shops, out walking the dogs, dropping their kids off at school, or just leaving the house – they’re always making sure to show off that pregnant belly.

And by “show off” we mean “exist”.

The good people at Daily Mail have made sure we knew that model Megan Gale had too left her house in Melbourne on Wednesday.

“Cutting a stylish figure in a striped navy frock, the brunette stunner flaunted her growing belly while running errands,” they wrote next to images of the heavily pregnant 42-year-old.

We don’t publish paparazzi photos on Mamamia, so let us paint you a word picture:

Megan is standing side on, keys in one hand, shopping bag and wallet in the other with a pregnancy belly. Behind her sunnies she’s probably rolling her eyes at the person taking her photo. Because… gross.

In other words, she looks like she’s just popped into the shops to get some food for tonight’s dinner.

FASCINATING.

2. Kevin Hart’s wife has “forgiven” him for that thing we THINK happened, but aren’t quite sure

It’s been less than a week since Kevin Hart publicly apologised to his wife and kids for “a bad error in judgement” (cheating on her, we think… maybe) and now it seems his partner Eniko Parrish has forgiven him.

The comedian posted a video of himself claiming that someone was trying to make “financial gain” from his mistakes, and instead he decided to fess up.