Megan Gale’s brother passed away in July. She's now spoken publicly for the first time.

Megan Gale has opened up about the death of her 49-year-old brother, Jason Gale, who passed away in July this year.

Jason Gale was reported missing in Perth on Friday, July 17. His body was found the following Tuesday in bushland south-east of Perth.

The Australian supermodel posted a video to her nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, explaining her social media absence for the past two months.

"For those of you who don't know, I very sadly and very unexpectedly lost my brother back in July," she shared in the emotional video. "It was a huge shock - something that I'm still working through and processing."

Gale, 45, said the past few months have been "the hardest of her life".

"It's been a very challenging year for me," the supermodel shared.

"What I’ve been through in recent times certainly wasn’t the most positive of experiences to document and I most certainly couldn’t fathom the thought of turning my circumstances into content."

"That just seemed so very wrong."