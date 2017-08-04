Megan Gale posts breastfeeding selfie to spread an important message.

Newly-engaged Megan Gale wants the world to know one thing about breastfeeding: it’s completely normal, completely natural and is something no woman should ever be shamed for.

Gale is currently pregnant with her second child, due in September, and shared a throwback image of her now three-year-old son River yesterday in honour of World Breastfeeding Week.

Her aim? To fight against the stigma of breastfeeding in public.

“I find it so shocking that breastfeeding in public is still so frowned upon and considered inappropriate in many cases,” the 41-year-old captioned the image.

“Women are being made to feel guilt and shame for breastfeeding their child when it is not only undoubtedly the best method to feed your baby, it’s also the physical function of breasts and what they’re intended for.

“I have faced my own triumphs and struggles trying to breastfeed – it’s harder than one can imagine. However I (thankfully) was never told not to breastfeed in public. I’d like to see someone try and tell me not to.”

The model added that the “last thing any woman wants to be told” when they finally “get the hang” of breastfeeding is “to stop, that it’s inappropriate, wrong or abnormal”.