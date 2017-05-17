A girl's body was found in the back of a crashed car. But she was killed long before that.

A 16-year-old girl in Leicestershire, UK, has been found dead in the back of a car that was involved in a road accident.

However, police have revealed she was dead before the accident took place.

The body of Megan Bannister from the town of Enderby was discovered on the back seat of a black Vauxhall Astra that collided with a motorbike on Sunday, May 14.

Leicestershire Police released a statement saying the “initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive” but that her death was not “the result of a road traffic collision”.

Two men have been arrested – aged 28 and 27 – on suspicion of her murder as police investigate whether the crash was staged.

They are currently being questioned by detectives, and no further details have been released.

The Sun has uncovered Megan’s last posts on Twitter, including one that read “Another person to take me for a mug.”

Another, in October said, “My life is so emotionally unstable like stop.”

Megan was due to begin taking her national Year 10 exams today.

Her family have described her as a “beautiful, talented, loving daughter and sister” who was dreaming of becoming a midwife.

“Our hearts have been utterly broken by her death,” the family’s statement read.

“The thought of life without Megan is impossible to imagine, and we cannot adequately express in words the sense of numbness and overwhelming grief we feel at her loss.”