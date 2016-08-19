Megan wasn't into Richie but thanks to The Bachelor, she found an even better relationship.

If you watched a disillusioned Megan exit The Bachelor mansion on Wednesday night and now feel sorry for her, don’t.

By the looks of a recent Instagram post, the free-divin’ 27-year-old didn’t need Richie’s heart because, dammit, she left with something even better.

She found a different kind soul mate; a best gal pal.

You might recognise Megan's new best bud too, because she's another girl who competed for Bach glory, Tiffany! (She's the one who planked in a red dress in the first episode and had commercial-worthy blonde hair... that's pretty much all I remember.)

But wait! It gets better.

This duo gets along so well, Tiffany moved to Geraldton just to be closer to her "hero, soul sister and BFF" in Megan.

WHAT A LOVE STORY, AMIRIGHT?

Tiffany broke the news to her Instagram followers on Thursday afternoon, captioning the photo of the pair on the beach: "Finally I can proclaim that I did find love on The Bachelor! I love this girl so much I moved to Geraldton for more laughs and adventures with her!"

"This pic was taken back in June when we were finally reunited on the beaches of Bali and have been pretty much inseparable ever since!"

Megan appeared on The Project last night to clear up why exactly she walked away from Richie.

"Our first date was awesome, but after that, there wasn't much time that we were actually spending together," she told the panel.

"I just thought, 'I'm not going to fall in love with this guy'. He's a great guy, but it just wasn't happening for me."

Long live Megan and Tiffany, I say. You might just be our favourite Bach relationship yet.

2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria

Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, SA

Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor.

