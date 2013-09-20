Meet the woman who wants to sleep with 100,000 men.

By MAMAMIA TEAM
Meet Ania Lisewska.
She’s trying to break the world record for the largest number of sexual partners in history. And there isn’t even a record for her to break – that’s just how dedicated this 21-year-old from Poland is.
Her aim is to sleep with 100,000 men.
Nope, that wasn’t a slip on the keyboard – 100,000 as in One. Hundred. Thousand.
In case you’re having trouble visualising what 100,000 people looks like, it’s the entire population of Albury, Wodonga or the equivalent of packing the MCG to standing room capacity.