Meet Kristina Pimenova, the nine-year-old supermodel.

That face.

She has over 24, 000 followers on Instagram, two million followers on Facebook, 3, 500 views on YouTube, and I’m pretty sure there are items in my pantry older than her.

Meet nine year old Kristina Pimenova, AKA the child supermodel.

With shiny dark blonde hair, bright blue eyes and rounded lips, it’s easy to see why she’s made international headlines – the girl is stunning. In high demand already, Kristina has graced the cover of magazines such as Vogue Bambini and modelled for Roberto Cavalli and Bennetton, all before some most children even start high school.

Born to Russian parents, Ruslan Pimenov and Glikeriya Shirokva, in Moscow, Kristina has taken the world by storm with tens of thousands of people obsessed with the nine-year-old beauty.

But at what point to do consider a fascination with a child to be frankly, a bit creepy.

A quick look at Kristina's Instagram account, which is coordinated by her mother, and you'll see hundreds of images of Kristina including several of her draped across the bed, bare shouldered and staring with sultry eyes down the camera.

Another shows her perched on the bed, long legs outstretched across a table while she plays on her phone.

A common image is Kristina pouting gently while making eye contact with who ever is behind the lens.

Not really pictures I want to see of a nine-year-old. Or a child of any age for that matter.

I'm not the only one who feels a little comfortable with how this child is being portrayed. Among the glowing praise for the angel child are scattered comments like this from one commentator: "She's a pretty kid but the photos creep me out. This is not what a child's life should be like. She's nine for goodness sakes."

Finally, some sense among all the madness!