Man flu: Worse than childbirth (apparently).

By BERN MORLEY.

I don’t want to alarm you, but there is an underground health epidemic that is rife in your local community. Despite a team of dedicated health professionals committed to the cause, there is still no known cure. This hideous condition is known as – Man flu.

Man flu only targets the male of the species and can be identified by the following symptoms

fatigue

headache

runny or congested nose

muscle or joint aches and pains

chills

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by the Medibank 24/7 Health Advice Line. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in her own words.

What’s that? That sounds a lot like regular flu you say? Well spotted and correct! Man flu presents exactly the same as it does with regular flu except for an added degree of difficulty commonly known as “chronic exaggeration”. In fact, Man Flu, according to absolutely no credible source whatsoever is:

13 times worse than normal flu

More unbearable than childbirth

Easily recognisable when the patient continues to tell you he really wants to go into work but is too selfless to risk spreading his awful condition amongst his work colleagues.

Only cured by moaning. A lot of moaning.

But all jokes and massive sweeping generalisations aside, men just aren’t all that good at you know, admitting that something is wrong and basically, looking after themselves.

In fact, research shows that woman are much more likely to stay home with a cold than a man who will soldier on regardless, far too stubborn to seek advice from a health professional. Further to this, research undertaken on the topic suggests that of all the help and advice sought on the Medibank 24/7 Health Advice Line to discuss cold and flu symptoms, a woman is more than twice as likely to do so as a man. On top of this, statistically 56% of men don’t take any medication and an even smaller percentage takes preventative vitamins such as Vitamin C to stave off colds and flu.

And what about preventative health measures? Diabetes, cholesterol, Prostate checks?

Fuggedaboutit.

So how do we change this mindset? Get guys to a) be on top of their health issues before they become a problem and b) get treatment when they need it? Well, from my experience, do it for them. I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve literally rung the doctor, made the appointment and driven my husband to a health practitioner. It’s not that he can’t or even that he’s opposed to the idea, he just genuinely believes it applies to everyone EXCEPT him.