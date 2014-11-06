FLUFF: The girls of Mean Girls have had a reunion photo shoot. SHUT. UP.

This is so fetch.
The girls of Mean Girls have reunited for a photo shoot, and reminisced about filming the hit movie ten years ago.
All the plastics were there – Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), the coolest maths teacher ever Ms Norbury (Tina Fey, who also wrote the screenplay) and home-schooled freak turned mean girl, Cady Herron (Lindsay Lohan).
Grool.
On Wednesdays, they wear pink! (Well, shades of gold, really…)
