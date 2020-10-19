Easy, healthy lunchbox ideas that'll save you a whole lot of time. Promise.

Mornings are busy enough without the added stress of preparing a healthy lunchbox from scratch every day.

As a mum of two school-age kids, I’ve found that preparing a few key items in advance really helps reduce stress (and cost).

If you haven't done much prep before, don't worry. You'll get the hang of it super quickly, and you don't have to be "perfect". Once you're on the road, you'll be saving so much time and your kids will actually eat the good, nutritional stuff that's in their lunchboxes. Trust me.

Just add a big bottle of frozen water, and your kids are ready to face the day. Let's go.

Make-ahead mains.

If you want to get out of the rut of preparing the same old sandwich every morning, try some of these tasty options for their main meal.

They’re all perfect for preparing in advance, so that you can just grab and go from the fridge or freezer.

1. Homemade pizza

The great thing about pizza is you can make it exactly how your little one likes it. Why not try this healthy tropical pizza recipe with yummy toppings like red or green capsicum, mushrooms and of course, pineapple pieces.

Just store in the freezer after it’s stopped steaming and add a slice or two (depending on their age) to the lunchbox.

Tropical pizza, apple, pear and banana muffin. Image: Queensland Health

2. Sandwiches and wraps

The tip here is to buy your loaf of fresh bread, and prepare alllllll of your sandwiches for the week at once. Tightly wrap each one and freeze in an airtight container to ensure no air can creep in.

This only works with non-salad, non-drip sandwiches such as ham and cheese, tuna, roast chicken or Vegemite and cheese.