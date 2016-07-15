A McLeod's Daughters star has just revealed her painful battle with heroin addiction.

Zoe Naylor – better known as Regan McLeod from hit Australian drama series McLeod’s Daughters – has revealed her tumultuous history with drug abuse.

Appearing on Thursday’s epsiode of The Daily Edition, Zoe was frank and open about what defined much of her adolescence and early twenties: a heroin addiction.

‘In my late teens and early 20s, I was a heroin addict,’ the now 39-year-old told the panel, adding she mostly blamed her then-boyfriend and excused her behaviour as that of a “party girl or a good time girl”. Zoe says she wrongly assumed for years her drug use was “just a phase”.

"I really didn't know that I had that issue (addiction)."

Leading a picturesque life, the former actress never expected drug addiction would form part of her story, and was surprised when she realised just how deeply rooted her problem was.

"I was a clichéd overachiever - I was head girl of my school, had a scholarship to Uni."

It was seven years ago - in 2009 - that the star decided to tackle her well-hidden secret. The now mum-of-two calls her journey of recovery an "awakening".