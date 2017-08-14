Radio host Maz Compton: “Yes, that’s right, I read in the newspaper that I'd been fired."

I’ve been either on the radio, on television, in front of a camera or behind a microphone most days of the last decade. Yikes. That’s a lot of talking about a lot of stuff. During my long-winded stint as a media personality I noticed a trend. People would always ask me one question….

Who is the most famous person you’ve interviewed?

I have had to refine, revoke and evolve my answer as the years have sailed by. As I hung up the headphones on a career spent making compelling content, interviewing celebrities and doing my best to be cool, not cool, relevant, quirky, sassy, not too serious, honest, grounded, outrageous, friendly, fascinating, truly myself with traces of someone a little more perfect, I’ve had some serious down time.

My career has been littered with beautiful and terrible moments which makes for a great balance to write a book. That and the continual barrage of questions from random people about which celebrity did, said, wore and ate, what; is why I decided to write a book.

As if in sync, my hairdos evolved at the same pace as my, who-drobe. The list of celebrities I interviewed kept growing, as did my mermaid locks, my favourite person kept changing, as did my highlights.

My first ever interview was with Blink 182. I was a fan. A big fan.

“Was I nervous? Hell yes. I was nervous for a hundred reasons. They were Blink 182. I was no-one and this was going to be played back on live television across Australia. I asked myself what would become the usual questions on my way to an interview. Is my outfit okay? Is my hair going to stay in place? Did I need to eat that extra piece of raisin toast for breakfast?