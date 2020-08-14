8 women try the $21.95 Maybelline foundation that's as good as luxe alternatives.

When it comes to makeup, there's no denying that foundation is the real MVP of your beauty bag. It evens out your skin tone, brings colour to your face and acts as a base for the rest of your makeup. That's why finding the right one for you (and your face) is so important. But despite all of the options, it's not always so simple.

There's a lot that goes into choosing the right foundation from the level of coverage it provides, to the consistency, how it applies and the sort of finish you want it to give you. And usually when you find the foundation that ticks all four of these boxes, it comes with a hefty price tag. Boo.

That's where Maybelline New York's Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation (RRP$21.95) steps in. It's exactly what the name would suggest - the perfect foundation fit with a mattifying liquid formula that's ideal for normal to oily skin.

It's formulated with clay to blur pores and stop shine, and it comes in 40 shades, making it easy to find the right match for you.

(Note: If you have dry skin, Maybelline New York's Fit Me Dewy & Smooth Foundation is a better fit.)

But don't just take our word for it. 50 women from Mamamia's You Beauty Panel trialled Maybelline New York's Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation for themselves to tell us exactly what they thought of it and how it fit into their daily beauty routines. An incredible 46 out of these 50 women recommended the product for being as good as luxe alternatives, but at a more affordable price point.

Ellen, 33

Ellen. Image: Supplied.