All the best TV shows coming to Netflix this month.

May is going to be a huge month for die hard Netflix fans.

Ratings winners like Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be releasing their next seasons.

Add into the mix a heart-tugging documentary about a transgender Brazilian cartoonist, like Laerte-se, and your post-dinner plans are all sorted.

There’s never been a better time to stay in.

Listen, here’s what to expect from the biggest shows about to drop on Netflix.

Master of None (Season Two)

Aziz Ansari’s long-awaited follow-up to Master of None’s smash hit first season is due to drop on May 12.

Season One ended with Ansari’s character ending his broken relationship and setting off to feel the warmth of the Italian sun. Season Two is rumoured to follow his character as he falls in and out of love all over again.

Sense8 (Season Two)

Sense8 dropped its second season on May 5.

The sci-fi series follows eight individuals who learn they all share mental links. Sense8 is a series for any TV lover who likes their action-dramas as sexy as they are mysterious.